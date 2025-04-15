Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,124 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $81,605,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 853,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after buying an additional 109,447 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 607,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after buying an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 317,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after buying an additional 119,841 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.1 %

WFG opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.48 and a 1-year high of $102.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -355.10 and a beta of 1.21.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -609.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

