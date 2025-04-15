Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,952 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,952 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $6,072,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,646.80. This represents a 3.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

