Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 468,885 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 468,885 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in A10 Networks by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $21.90.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

