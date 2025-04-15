Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,318 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,318 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of LendingClub worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,896,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 82,315 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after buying an additional 2,961,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,429 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,895,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 933,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingClub news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,508.30. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,320. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $385,120. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

LendingClub Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LC stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

