Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,442 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spire were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after buying an additional 229,662 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Up 1.6 %

SR stock opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.