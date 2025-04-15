Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,768 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Generac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Generac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.87.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

