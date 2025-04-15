Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 812 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Methanex worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 157,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Methanex from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

About Methanex

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.