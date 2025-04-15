Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 89,745 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Argan worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Argan by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Argan by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,475,000 after purchasing an additional 80,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Argan in the third quarter valued at about $6,687,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $8,241,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $191.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day moving average is $138.47.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Argan’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGX

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.