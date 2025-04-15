Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,851 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.31.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.