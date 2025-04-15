Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 78,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 159,878 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

