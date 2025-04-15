Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 725.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,300.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

