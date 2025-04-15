Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in RB Global by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,756.21. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RB Global stock opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

