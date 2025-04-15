Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRNT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Verint Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 775,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 189,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Verint Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,561.11. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.