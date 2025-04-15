Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 1,185.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Sagicor Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sagicor Financial stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Sagicor Financial has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Sagicor Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

