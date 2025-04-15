Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives $11.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVV. William Blair began coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider T. Charles Hunsinger purchased 6,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Savers Value Village by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

