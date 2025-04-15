ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ScanSource by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 97.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $75,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,880. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock valued at $731,702. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $729.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.