Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.