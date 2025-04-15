Short Interest in American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Increases By 200.0%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Business Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of American Business Bank stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. American Business Bank has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter.

American Business Bank Announces Dividend

About American Business Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Business Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

