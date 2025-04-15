Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Expands By 1,218.3%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,600 shares, a growth of 1,218.3% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXY

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IDEXY opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $30.11.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.