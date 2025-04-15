Sidoti Csr Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HNI

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for HNI in a report issued on Friday, April 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Price Performance

HNI opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HNI has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $642.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,016,000 after acquiring an additional 62,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,786,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth $69,253,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $718,260.60. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

