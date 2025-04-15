SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SM Energy worth $21,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SM Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 80,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

