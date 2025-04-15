Snap-on (SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Snap-on to post earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $336.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.33.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

