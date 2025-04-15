Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Receives C$24.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFTC. CIBC cut Softchoice from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bankshares cut Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark cut Softchoice from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.48. Softchoice has a 12 month low of C$16.09 and a 12 month high of C$24.57.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

