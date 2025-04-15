SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SouthState were worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 22,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This trade represents a 137.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,433.86. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSB
SouthState Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $114.27.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.
SouthState Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
