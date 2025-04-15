Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,034,000 after purchasing an additional 632,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $143,113,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,107,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $160.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $178.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $302,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.42. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,741,491.26. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,699 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,851. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

