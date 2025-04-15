Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Standex International worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Standex International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.75.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

