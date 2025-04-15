State Street (STT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect State Street to post earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Street Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $93.98. State Street has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in State Street stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

