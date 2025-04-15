Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Steven Madden worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Steven Madden by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,736,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Steven Madden Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.98. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

