Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $147.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.92.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $141.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,685,000 after buying an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 28.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,695,000 after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

