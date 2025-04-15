Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 6,082 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,457% compared to the typical volume of 171 call options.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Performance

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $109.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

