StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air Transport Services Group Price Performance
ATSG opened at $22.48 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
