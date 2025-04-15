StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

ATSG opened at $22.48 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 51,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,356,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

