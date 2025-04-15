StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $21.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.64.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
