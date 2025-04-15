StockNews.com Downgrades Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.05 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,492.29. The trade was a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,286,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

