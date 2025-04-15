StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $38.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
