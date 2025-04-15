StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Aware stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Aware has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

In other news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani purchased 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,658.50. The trade was a 14.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 54,713 shares of company stock worth $83,558 in the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

