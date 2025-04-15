StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDN

Intellicheck Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE IDN opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 1.41. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.