StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI opened at $131.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

