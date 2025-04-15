Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.65% of Sun Country Airlines worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

SNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,016.34. This trade represents a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 59,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,012,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,033. This trade represents a 64.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,415 shares of company stock worth $3,139,352. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

SNCY stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

