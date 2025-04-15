Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sun Pacific Trading Down 15.2 %

Shares of Sun Pacific stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Sun Pacific has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business.

