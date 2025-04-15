Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sun Pacific Trading Down 15.2 %
Shares of Sun Pacific stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Sun Pacific has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.
About Sun Pacific
