Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $834.10 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.