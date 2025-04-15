TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 123.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 714,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $20,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.