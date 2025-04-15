The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Insider Graham Oldroyd Buys 13,916 Shares

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Oldroyd bought 13,916 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £19,899.88 ($26,239.29).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 144.40 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of £694.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 131.94 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 172.80 ($2.28). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.53.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

The trust offers investor access to a broadly spread global smaller companies portfolio. The portfolio consists of individual smaller company investments within the US, UK and European markets, and fund holdings targeting smaller companies in Japan, Asia, Latin America and other smaller territories. The dividend of the Company has risen for 53 years in a row, benefiting from a growing income stream from the investment portfolio.

