The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Insider Graham Oldroyd Buys 13,916 Shares

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Oldroyd bought 13,916 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £19,899.88 ($26,239.29).
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 144.40 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of £694.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 131.94 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 172.80 ($2.28). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.53.
About The Global Smaller Companies Trust
