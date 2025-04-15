Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $19.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of TITN opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In other Titan Machinery news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,221.68. The trade was a 2.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 26,182 shares of company stock worth $439,661 in the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Titan Machinery by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 142.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

