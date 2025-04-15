TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives $159.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.36.

TKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 125,589 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 807,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,503,210.56. The trade was a 18.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $469,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,159.40. This trade represents a 25.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,613,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,574,000 after acquiring an additional 611,178 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in TKO Group by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 710,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,010,000 after acquiring an additional 422,900 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 394,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,778,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $148.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -353.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $179.09.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

