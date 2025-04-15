TMC the metals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 37,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of 764% compared to the average daily volume of 4,283 call options.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $587,145.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,890.22. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TMC the metals by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMC shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMC

TMC the metals Trading Up 45.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($20.18) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TMC the metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Stories

