Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 806.5% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.