Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $80.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as low as $47.71 and last traded at $47.86. Approximately 7,028,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,175,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

