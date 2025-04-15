Traders Purchase Large Volume of Barclays Call Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,887 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 117% compared to the average daily volume of 2,709 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 48,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Barclays has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

