Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 16,619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 566% compared to the average volume of 2,496 call options.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FXY stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.35 million, a PE ratio of -116.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXY. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,513,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.