Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

TCI stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $246.30 million, a PE ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcontinental Realty Investors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

In other news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,404,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,991,659.76. This represents a 0.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 32,858 shares of company stock worth $586,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

